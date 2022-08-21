Anthony Joshua storms out of ring after losing to Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight championship fight at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, and he was not happy with the outcome.

Usyk won the fight via split decision for his second consecutive win over Joshua. Usyk won last September via unanimous decision, but in the rematch, one judge scored the fight for Joshua, while two gave it to Usyk.

Joshua was upset about losing and stormed out of the ring.

Anthony Joshua lost his temper after losing his rematch to Oleksandr Usyk and reacted angrily by throwing two belts out of the ring. 🚨pic.twitter.com/VjS8z3UrGl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 20, 2022

The 32-year-old heavyweight later regrouped and reentered the ring. He then grabbed the microphone and began to tell his life story. His point seemed to be that the crowd needed to give Usyk the credit and attention Joshua felt his opponent deserved.

Take a look:

"𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍!" 💯 Anthony Joshua takes the microphone to vent his frustrations before congratulating Oleksandr Usyk 🎤#UsykJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/KPlmjRDm4k — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 21, 2022

What a bizarre reaction from Joshua. Maybe that’s what happens when you get punched in the head for 36 minutes and then have to talk afterwards.

A once-heavily hyped fighter, Joshua has now lost three of his last fights and is 24-3. That’s quite a dropoff for a guy who was billed as being the next great heavyweight.