Boxer delivers KO of the year candidate

Featherweight boxer Angelo Leo on Saturday took both Venado Lopez’s championship belt and his soul with one punch.

Leo (25-1, 12 KOs) rocked Lopez (30-3, 17 KOs) with a vicious left hook to claim the IBF featherweight championship at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M.

ROAD RAGE 😤 THE HOMETOWN KID PUT VENADO TO SLEEP. pic.twitter.com/kLpIYbQ201 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 11, 2024

The former champion was rendered immobile for several seconds before Leo was declared the winner via TKO in the 10th round. The 30-year-old victor immediately climbed onto one of the corners and celebrated with the fans.

Here’s a slow-motion replay of the knockout.

LOOK AT THIS BRUTAL KO BY ANGELO LEO ONE MORE TIME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aPy9PW697g — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 11, 2024

Leo pulled off the memorable knockout in front of a partisan New Mexico crowd. The newly minted two-weight world champion was born and raised in Albuquerque, which was also where he won his first professional fight over a decade ago.