Boxer delivers KO of the year candidate

Saturday, August 10, 2024

August 10, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Angelo Leo delivers a knockout punch against Venado Lopez

Featherweight boxer Angelo Leo on Saturday took both Venado Lopez’s championship belt and his soul with one punch.

Leo (25-1, 12 KOs) rocked Lopez (30-3, 17 KOs) with a vicious left hook to claim the IBF featherweight championship at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M.

The former champion was rendered immobile for several seconds before Leo was declared the winner via TKO in the 10th round. The 30-year-old victor immediately climbed onto one of the corners and celebrated with the fans.

Here’s a slow-motion replay of the knockout.

Leo pulled off the memorable knockout in front of a partisan New Mexico crowd. The newly minted two-weight world champion was born and raised in Albuquerque, which was also where he won his first professional fight over a decade ago.

