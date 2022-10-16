Caleb Plant disrespected Anthony Dirrell with mock shovel after KO

Caleb Plant delivered a big knockout win over Anthony Dirrell on Saturday night, and he had to be stopped after disrespecting his fallen opponent.

Plant floored Dirrell with a huge left hook in the 9th round to end their fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He raised his arms as he circled the ring in victory:

Plant then pretended to grab a shovel and bury Dirrell with dirt, as if he put his opponent in a casket. The referee had to step in and stop Plant.

The ref was having none of Caleb Plant’s disrespect pic.twitter.com/JBk2TOboyX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2022

“I was just burying the beef between us, that’s all,” Plant said of his actions when speaking with the media after the fight.

He sure looked like he was doing more than just burying some beef.

Plant is now 22-1 (13 KOs) in his career, while Dirrell is 34-3-2.