Canelo Alvarez loses to Dmitry Bivol in shocking upset

Canelo Alvarez entered his fight against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He was 57-1-2 and hadn’t lost since being defeated handily by Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

For the second time in his career, Alvarez was handed a loss. And he was beaten soundly.

Bivol won a unanimous decision, as all three judges scored the fight 115-113, implying they all had it 7 rounds to 5. Many observers had Bivol winning by a greater margin than the 115-113 score all three judges had.

Bivol nearly outlanded Alvarez by double at 152-84 in the Compubox stats.

There was an incredible disparity in punch stats, as Dmitry Bivol outlanded Canelo Alvarez 152 to 84 in his 12-round fight unanimous decision win. Bivol outlanded 46 to 10 in jabs and 106 to 74 in power shots. Alvarez had a 43 to 15 advantage in body shots.#CaneloBivol pic.twitter.com/8IcxmbrEiD — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) May 8, 2022

Alvarez now goes down with his second professional loss and is 57-2-2 (39 KOs). He has spent several years seemingly focusing on other opponents and grander plans. Prior to the fight, he talked about moving up to heavyweight too. Maybe he really overlooked Bivol and paid the price.