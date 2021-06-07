Canelo Alvarez reacts to Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight

Canelo Alvarez was not at all impressed by the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight.

Mayweather and Paul fought in an exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sunday night. The exhibition went the distance, which just means Mayweather declined to finish Paul as early as he could have.

Alvarez was unimpressed and tweeted the facepalm emoji:

— Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) June 7, 2021

Alvarez’s reaction makes sense. He fights legitimate boxers in the ring and takes on serious risk. He fought Sergey Kovalev, Gennady Golovkin, Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto and more. Oh, and he fought Mayweather in 2013, when he suffered his lone loss. He knows what Mayweather is capable of when Floyd wants to win. So he probably could spot from a mile away that Mayweather was taking it easy.