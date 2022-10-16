Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius with huge 1st-round knockout

Deontay Wilder proved on Saturday night that he is back.

Wilder dropped Robert Helenius with a huge knockout punch in the first round of their heavyweight bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Helenius was pursuing Wilder and pushing him into the ropes. Just as Helenius was starting to swing his right hand at Wilder, The Bronze Bomber countered and beat Helenius to the punch. He clobbered an exposed Helenius with a punch straight to the face that sent the stunned 38-year-old to the canvas.

Deontay Wilder hits so hard that like half a punch sends you to the Kingdom of Dream. pic.twitter.com/YFTLgJoCRz — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) October 16, 2022

That was all she wrote.

Wilder used to have a sterling reputation as an incredible knockout artist. He was 42-0-1 until facing Tyson Fury, who handed him two losses, as well as the draw.

This was Wilder’s first fight since the two straight losses to Fury. He sure looked like his old self. 42 of Wilder’s 43 wins have now come via knockout.