Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend Josie Harris found dead

Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and mother of three of the boxing champion’s children, has died at 40.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that Harris was found unresponsive in her car outside her home when police were called to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. Investigators do not suspect foul play, and the case is being treated a death investigation and not a homicide.

Harris and Mayweather had a long and tumultuous history with one another. Harris accused Mayweather of beating her on multiple occasions, and a 2010 incident led to a 90-day jail sentence for Mayweather. Harris also accused Mayweather of assaulting her in 2005, but she later dropped the charges and admitted she was lying.

Mayweather and Harris were scheduled to go to court later this year stemming from a $20 million lawsuit Harris filed against Floyd. The lawsuit stemmed from Mayweather denying in an interview with Katie Couric that he beat Harris in 2010, claiming he only tried to restrain Harris and that she was on drugs. The story Mayweather told in the interview was much different from what the police report from the incident stated.

Harris posted evidence long after the 2010 incident that indicated she still had some sort of relationship with Mayweather. However, there had been no indication that the two had contact in the past several years.

Mayweather denied ever having beaten Harris, but his own son even called him a “coward” over the incident.