Floyd Mayweather says he barely needed any training to beat Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor made fans think he had a legitimate chance to beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. a few years back when he came out and took the first three rounds, but Floyd insists that was all part of his plan. Looking back on the 2017 bout, Mayweather makes it seem like it was a fairly easy win.

As Jack Fig of The Sun pointed out, Mayweather told Drink Champs earlier this year that he did not train all that hard in advance of his fight against McGregor. He insists he took the match seriously but said there were stretches where he would go a week without getting in the gym.

“For Conor McGregor, I didn’t really train,” Mayweather said. “All I did was do push-ups and sit-ups. That’s all I did. Push-ups and sit-ups, box a few times, hit the bag a few times.”

Mayweather’s conditioning was clearly superior to McGregor’s, which is why Floyd won by TKO in the 10th round. McGregor looked like he had barely anything left in the tank late in the fight.

Mayweather’s win over McGregor gave him a record of 50-0 for his career, and he said after the fight that he was retired. He has since teased a return on a few different occasions, but no official plans have been announced.