Gervonta Davis insults opponent while announcing his next fight

Gervonta Davis has no chill.

Davis on Friday announced the date of his upcoming fight against Lamont Roach. While making the announcement, Davis insulted Roach with a comment he posted as his Instagram caption.

“My second home!!! Me vs 5head March 1st NEW YORK let’s goooo!!! #TheONE” Davis wrote as his caption on Instagram for the post.

What’s the insult? Davis called Roach “5head” in the caption. “Five head” is a play-on-words and insult for someone who has a large forehead.

The Davis-Roach fight was initially set to be held in Houston in December. However, the fight was pushed back and will now take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 1.

Davis is 30-0. This will be his fourth fight at Barclays Center and first there since 2022. Roach is 25-1-1.