 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 29, 2024

Gervonta Davis insults opponent while announcing his next fight

November 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Gervonta Davis holds a microphone

Gervonta Davis smiles in the ring after his win over Ryan Garcia on April 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Gervonta Davis has no chill.

Davis on Friday announced the date of his upcoming fight against Lamont Roach. While making the announcement, Davis insulted Roach with a comment he posted as his Instagram caption.

“My second home!!! Me vs 5head March 1st NEW YORK let’s goooo!!! #TheONE” Davis wrote as his caption on Instagram for the post.

What’s the insult? Davis called Roach “5head” in the caption. “Five head” is a play-on-words and insult for someone who has a large forehead.

The Davis-Roach fight was initially set to be held in Houston in December. However, the fight was pushed back and will now take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 1.

Davis is 30-0. This will be his fourth fight at Barclays Center and first there since 2022. Roach is 25-1-1.

Article Tags

Gervonta DavisLamont Roach
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus