Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson trade barbs online

Boxers Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson traded barbs online Wednesday, teasing fans who are dreaming of a boxing match between the two undefeated lightweight fighters.

Stevenson responded to a post from Davis on X Wednesday, saying he was ready to fight the Baltimore native and has “been dying for the opportunity.”

We can shoot the fade whenever u ready gangsta I been dying for the opportunity https://t.co/u6riidI8H9 — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) April 17, 2024

Davis responded by bringing up a sparring session in which he apparently beat Stevenson. After being further challenged online by Stevenson, Davis questioned who the undefeated Stevenson has beaten in the ring.

Davis responded by saying Stevenson has no punching power.

The two traded more shots, and Stevenson continued to plead with Davis to fight him.

The 26-year-old Stevenson is 21-0 in his professional boxing career, and many believe he poses the biggest threat to Davis. Davis is 29-0 with 27 wins by knockout, including a 7th-round knockout win over Ryan Garcia a year ago.

Stevenson has said in the past that he wants to fight Davis but acknowledged it’s up to Davis to make the fight happen. And that’s part of the frustrating reality for Stevenson, who knows he is not as big of a draw as the 29-year-old Davis.

Davis hasn’t fought since April 2023 and is selective about whom he fights. Stevenson fought in both April and November last year and is eager to prove himself.