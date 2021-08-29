Holly Sonders reveals her sex policy ahead of Oscar De La Hoya’s fight

Oscar De La Hoya is preparing for his first fight since 2008, but he also recently entered into an exciting new relationship with Holly Sonders. You can see how that could potentially become a distraction for De La Hoya, but Sonders insists he is focused solely on his bout with Vitor Belfort.

TMZ caught up with Sonders this week and asked her if De La Hoya has been abstaining from sex leading up to his fight. She said the couple has been “very disciplined” in all aspects of life.

“We are very disciplined, I will say that — very disciplined right now,” Sonders said with a laugh. “That’s totally a thing and I will say we are very disciplined, more than anybody probably thought we could ever be. No drinking, nothing … I decided weeks and weeks ago I wouldn’t be drinking, I wouldn’t be partying. I’m right there with him.”

While Sonders didn’t give a clear answer, it sounds like De La Hoya may not be getting any until after he takes on Belfort on Sept. 11.

De La Hoya made similar remarks recently when he was asked about his relationship with Sonders. For what it’s worth, Sonders told TMZ she is already in love with the Hall of Fame boxer. She once felt the same about famous professional gambler Dave Oancea not long after they first got together. The two announced that they were engaged in late 2019 but later split.