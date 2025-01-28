Jake Paul announces huge next fight

Jake Paul on Tuesday announced huge news about his next fight, which is a big one.

Jake and his brother Logan say they will be fighting each other on March 27, with the fight streaming on Max.

“The moment you’ve waited a decade for,” is how both Logan and Jake teased the fight when promoting it via social media.

The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/r7PO9Q8ExJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2025

No other details about the fight were released, such as a location/venue. It’s also a date that is just two months away, which does not exactly give much time for them to promote the fight. Typically, fights are announced further in advance than that.

Jake Paul last fought in a highly publicized bout on Netflix against Mike Tyson. Jake, who is 11-1, won the fight via unanimous decision, but there were questions about the legitimacy of the match.

Logan Paul does not fight as frequently as his brother. Logan is 1-1 as a pro boxer and last beat Dillon Dannis in October 2023.