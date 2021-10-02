Jake Paul imitates Canelo Alvarez in hilarious video

Jake Paul has been trying to work is way into the conversation to potentially fight Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez used to be opposed to the idea, but he has come around somewhat.

In a video published by Fight Hype on Thursday, Alvarez said “we’ll see” about the possibility of fighting Paul. He is keeping an open mind to the possibility and said “you never know.”

The best part is Paul ended up imitating Canelo.

To appreciate Paul’s video, you must first watch Canelo:

OK, now watch Paul’s version:

“Canelo.. will you ever fight Jake Paul?” pic.twitter.com/7HkvXz0JaU — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 1, 2021

This guy is a comedian. Is it any wonder how he became so popular on social media? He knows how to be a real thorn and egg people on.

Paul is 4-0 in his pro boxing career and is powerful and skilled. But the 24-year-old still has never fought a professional boxer in the ring, much less the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He would be asking for a lot of trouble if he were to face Canelo. Tons of people would buy the fight though because they’d be excited to see him get drilled. At least it would be lucrative.

Paul still has a different fight to address before worrying about Canelo.