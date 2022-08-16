Jake Paul embarrasses himself taking batting practice before Marlins game

Jake Paul may be able to knock out a few people in the boxing ring, but making contact in the batter’s box is a much bigger challenge for him.

Paul took batting practice on the field at LoanDepot Park in Miami before Tuesday’s Marlins game against the Padres. He had a decent swing but was unable to make contact.

This video clip shows Paul swinging and missing at four straight pitches in an embarrassing performance.

That second pitch really got Paul tangled up. If you want to know how to pitch the social media personality, just throw him inside.

Paul was set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on Aug. 6, but the fight was canceled a week in advance, supposedly due to a weight issue for Rahman. The 25-year-old is 5-0 in his pro boxing career.