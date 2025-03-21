Jake Paul wants to fight Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul wants a piece of former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Paul spoke on his “BS with Jake Paul” show for an episode that was published on Thursday. In the episode, Paul stated that he wants to fight Joshua next.

“I want to fight Anthony Joshua because I know I will f—ing beat Anthony Joshua’s a–. He doesn’t have a chin and he has no skill and he’s stiff. And I love you, Anthony. We’re friends, all this s–t. But I want to fight you,” Paul said (profanity edited by Larry Brown Sports).

Joshua is 28-4 and a legitimate heavyweight boxer. He has been the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion at times during his career, though he’s lost four times since 2019. He lost in September to Daniel Dubois, which may have Paul feeling like Joshua is vulnerable.

Paul probably would love to fight Joshua to help increase his international exposure. Joshua is from England and has a large following in the UK. Paul is well known in America.

Joshua’s manager Eddie Hearn responded to Paul’s call out. He thinks the fight should happen this year if Paul is serious, rather than in 2026 as Paul proposed.

“Do it in 2025 if you really want to do it. You’re not going to get really much better at this stage. I don’t know. Those two have spoken. I spoke to A.J. this morning. He went, ‘listen, of course I’d fight him,'” Hearn said.

Hearn seemed to find the idea of Paul fighting Joshua to be a joke.

Joshua is 6-foot-6, while Paul is 6-foot-1. Paul is big, but Joshua is in an entirely different category of being big.

Paul has gone 11-1 as a professional boxer.