Sunday, July 18, 2021

Judge Nelson Vazquez criticized over his scoring for Jermell Charlo-Brian Castaño fight

July 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Boxing judge Nelson Vazquez faced criticism on Saturday night over his scoring for the Jermell Charlo-Brian Castaño fight at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The fight was ruled a split draw. Judge Tim Cheatham scored the fight a draw 114-114 (six rounds to six). Judge Steven Weisfeld scored it 114-113 in favor of Castaño (seven rounds to five but one 10-8 round for Charlo). And then there was an outlier on the scorecard, and it came from Vazquez. Vazquez scored the fight 117-111, giving Charlo nine rounds and Castano only three.

Vazquez’s card did not come close to matching what the other two judges saw, much less what most fans and analysts watching the fight saw. Hardly anyone else had Charlo winning convincingly the way Vazquez did.

Vazquez received criticism on Twitter over his card.

Don’t expect many consequences for Vazquez over his judging.

The punch stats from the fight were fairly even. According to CompuBox, Charlo landed 151 of 533 (28.3%) punches in the fight to Castaño’s 173 of 586 (29.5%). In power punches, Castaño landed 164 of 400 (41%) compared to Charlo’s 98 of 246 (39.8%). Charlo out-jabbed Castaño, landing 53 of 287 (18.5%) to nine of 186 (4.8%).

Not much seemed to warrant a scorecard giving Charlo nine rounds to three.

