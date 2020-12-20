Video: Boxer gets knocked out after taunting opponent

Oh, it’s a classic, classic move that sometimes backfires. And when it does, it’s so satisfying to see.

Boxer Julian Fernandez lost to Frank Sanchez in their bout on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Sanchez was working Fernandez pretty well, but Fernandez tried to prove how well he was taking the punches. Fernandez pounded his chin as if to say nothing was hurting him.

And then guess what happened? Sanchez predictably knocked out Fernandez in the seventh round, sending his opponent through the ropes with a knockout loss.

"That's a bold strategy Cotton, let's see if it works out for him." pic.twitter.com/YSSZkrp9gC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 20, 2020

We’ve seen this happen before and it’s always fun to watch.

The good news is at least by being cocky, these guys put on a good show. So thanks for entertaining the fans, Fernandez.