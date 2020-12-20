 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 19, 2020

Video: Boxer gets knocked out after taunting opponent

December 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

Julian Fernandez taunting

Oh, it’s a classic, classic move that sometimes backfires. And when it does, it’s so satisfying to see.

Boxer Julian Fernandez lost to Frank Sanchez in their bout on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Sanchez was working Fernandez pretty well, but Fernandez tried to prove how well he was taking the punches. Fernandez pounded his chin as if to say nothing was hurting him.

And then guess what happened? Sanchez predictably knocked out Fernandez in the seventh round, sending his opponent through the ropes with a knockout loss.

We’ve seen this happen before and it’s always fun to watch.

The good news is at least by being cocky, these guys put on a good show. So thanks for entertaining the fans, Fernandez.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus