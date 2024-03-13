Mike Tyson shares video of himself working out ahead of Jake Paul bout

What kind of shape is Mike Tyson in ahead of his July “fight” with Jake Paul? Iron Mike gave fans a glimpse this week.

Tyson shared a video to social media that showed him hitting a heavy bag. Tyson was still able to hit the bag hard and move his head, albeit at a much slower pace than when he boxed.

Mike Tyson, 57, posting footage of himself hitting the heavy bag during a photoshoot today ahead of the Jake Paul fight on July 20th… [🎥 @MikeTyson] pic.twitter.com/BU5zZdtwQN — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 10, 2024

The video makes it very clear that the muscle memory developed from years of training remain with Tyson even if his body has slowed down.

What does this mean for Tyson’s bout with Paul? Not a whole lot.

Tyson will be 58 years old by the time the two men meet in the ring on July 20. If you think the end result will be a good boxing match — exhibition or otherwise — you are fooling yourself. But if you’re into circus shows, this might be for you.