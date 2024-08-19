 Skip to main content
Oscar De La Hoya, Holly Sonders have video removed after being reported

August 18, 2024
by Larry Brown
Oscar De La Hoya smiling

May 7, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya attends a light heavyweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena between Dimitry Bivol (not pictured) and Canelo Alvarez (not pictured). Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Oscar De La Hoya and his girlfriend Holly Sonders claimed on Instagram Sunday that they had a video removed from the social media site after being reported for a violation.

The video featured the two dancing around, and Oscar notably was wearing a G-string. Yes, he turned around in the video to show nothing covering the cheeks of his rear.

“We both posted a funny video an hour ago,” Sonders wrote in a post on her Instagram Story.

“It got taken down on both our accounts due to lames reporting it

“Oscar’s had 6000 comments in 30 minutes

“I guess some ppl really hate to see us having fun

“The good news … we will be back tomorrow with more.”

De La Hoya also posted on his Instagram Story about the situation.

“I (sic) just got taken down! My last post was all in good fun and hater’s reported it who hate seeing me happy,” De La Hoya wrote.

The video did not feature fishnets, but it wasn’t too far off that. Sonders saying they will be back with more fun on Monday seems ominous.

