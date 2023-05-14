 Skip to main content
Referee Tony Weeks ripped over stoppage in Rolando Romero-Ismael Barroso fight

May 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Tony Weeks stops the fight

Sports fans were incredulous on Saturday night over the stoppage by referee Tony Weeks in the WBA Super Lightweight Championship bout between Rolando Romero and Ismael Barroso at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Romero was declared the winner via TKO after Weeks stepped in during the ninth round to stop the fight. Those watching, including Showtime’s ringside announcers, couldn’t believe the decision.

Take a look at this:

Barroso was leading on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

Barroso scored a knockdown in the third round, giving him a 10-8 round from all three judges.

After the fight, Barroso expressed his shock over Weeks’ decision.

“I think it was an injustice to stop this fight. I was giving the best shots!” Barroso said in his postfight interview with Jim Gray.

Even Romero said he didn’t think it should have been stopped.

Barroso had gone down in the 9th round, but that appeared to be due to a push.

Romero, 27, improves to 14-1 (12 KOs) with the win. The 40-year-old Barroso drops to 24-3-2 with the stoppage lost.

