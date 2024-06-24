Boxer Roy Jones Jr. announces heartbreaking news

Former world champion boxer Roy Jones Jr. announced some tragic personal news on social media Monday.

Jones said on Instagram that his son DeAndre took his own life on Saturday. He asked for privacy as he and his family mourn the loss.

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday,” Jones wrote. “I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.

“Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support.”

DeAndre was one of Jones’ three children and is survived by his mother, Natlyn, and brothers Roy III and DeShaun.

The 55-year-old Jones ranks as one of the greatest fighters of all time, winning world championships in multiple weight classes. In 1999, he was crowned the undisputed light heavyweight champion. He later went on to claim the WBA heavyweight title in 2003.