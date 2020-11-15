Video: Kell Brook was totally lost after brutal KO from Bud Crawford

Kell Brook was completely lost after getting knocked out by Terence “Bud” Crawford in their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nev.

Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) got credit for a knockdown of Brook in the fourth because Brook needed the ropes to keep him up. About 15 seconds later, the fight was waved off for good, giving Crawford a TKO win.

LEFT NO DOUBT @terencecrawford stuns Kell Brook with a big right hand and wastes no time closing the show in Round 4. Goodness … #CrawfordBrook pic.twitter.com/pvD56GdSdL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 15, 2020

Brook was so stunned that he didn’t even know what happened. He could be seen asking his corner that question after the fight.

Kell Brook after getting ko’ed “What happened” pic.twitter.com/so1T0Qc9ab — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 15, 2020

“This is boxing. I obviously got caught with a shot I didn’t see,” Brook admitted in a post-fight interview with Mark Kriegel. “The referee waved it off. That’s never happened to me before.”

Brook also admitted that “the best man won tonight.”

Brook entered the fight only having lost to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr. He is now 39-3 and has faced the toughest competition in the welterweight division. Fans would love to see Crawford fight Spence next, but it’s unclear whether that will happen.