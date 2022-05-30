 Skip to main content
Bubba Wallace’s crew chief admits to making big ‘mistake’ in Coca-Cola 600

May 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Bubba Wallace in sunglasses

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bootie Barker admitted to making a big mistake that cost Bubba Wallace during the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.

Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota started the race in the seventh spot and finished fifth during the first stage. But the 23XI Racing team did not make it past the second stage due to an error.

There was a big wreck at the end of stage two involving Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and William Byron, among other drivers. Though Wallace’s car sustained minimal damage, the No. 23 still had to clear the damaged vehicle policy. Cars considered damaged in accidents must be repaired on pit road within five minutes and then must be able to maintain the race’s minimum speed.

Though Wallace hardly had any damage, his problem came with maintaining minimum speed. The 28-year-old driver was told by his crew chief, Barker, to focus on avoiding further damage following the wreck.

Wallace’s team also might not have wanted to burn tires towards the end of the stage. The advice from his team cost him.

Wallace did not meet the minimum speed and his day came to an end.

Barker admitted after being eliminated that the error was “on us.” He also called it a “mistake.”

Disappointed Wallace fans were left complaining about the rule. But even if they don’t like the rule, Wallace’s team knew what they had to do. They just didn’t execute, which is why they had a disappointing finish.

