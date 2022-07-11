Corey LaJoie had classy gesture for Chase Elliott after race

Corey LaJoie had a classy gesture for Chase Elliott after Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Elliott passed LaJoie with two laps remaining to take the lead. On the final lap, LaJoie attempted to pass Elliott but got blocked by the No. 9 car. LaJoie ended up drifting into the wall and spinning out.

Chase Elliott wins as Corey Lajoie crashes on the last lap 💔@AlwaysRaceDay pic.twitter.com/8T48IMFw0U — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) July 10, 2022

LaJoie ended up finishing 21st, while Elliott won the race.

After the race, LaJoie had nothing bad to say about Elliott’s move.

After repeated questions that gave him every opportunity to take a dig at Elliott, LaJoie insists the last-lap block was fair game and what anyone would do to win. He had to go for it because he didn’t care about P2; Elliott blocked it. Hard racing, both going for it. No foul. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 10, 2022

Elliott also acknowledged he was expecting LaJoie to try to pass him.

Elliott on LaJoie trying to pass him up high "I certainly expected that. That's what you're supposed to do." Elliott said he didn't like blocking him like that, but he had to. — 🔥Fireball Turnbull 🚁 (@DougTurnbull) July 10, 2022

LaJoie even pulled a classy move and went over to visit Elliott and congratulate him after the race.

LaJoie was hoping to secure the first ever Cup Series win for Spire Motorsports. Instead, he finished 21st but did not seem too disappointed about it.