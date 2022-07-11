 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 11, 2022

Corey LaJoie had classy gesture for Chase Elliott after race

July 11, 2022
by Larry Brown

Corey LaJoie looking on

Corey LaJoie had a classy gesture for Chase Elliott after Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Elliott passed LaJoie with two laps remaining to take the lead. On the final lap, LaJoie attempted to pass Elliott but got blocked by the No. 9 car. LaJoie ended up drifting into the wall and spinning out.

LaJoie ended up finishing 21st, while Elliott won the race.

After the race, LaJoie had nothing bad to say about Elliott’s move.

Elliott also acknowledged he was expecting LaJoie to try to pass him.

LaJoie even pulled a classy move and went over to visit Elliott and congratulate him after the race.

LaJoie was hoping to secure the first ever Cup Series win for Spire Motorsports. Instead, he finished 21st but did not seem too disappointed about it.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus