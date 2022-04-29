Danica Patrick had breast implants removed over serious health issues

Danica Patrick underwent a surgical procedure recently to address a medical issue, and the former NASCAR driver opened up about it on social media.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, Patrick revealed that she had her breast implants removed this week after experiencing numerous health complications. The 40-year-old said she had been dealing with a condition called breast implant illness and began noticing problems in 2018. She had the initial augmentation procedure in 2014.

Patrick said she began to notice minor issues like weight gain and her hair not being healthy in 2018. She said things gradually got worse and she experienced numerous symptoms including hypothyroidism, heavy metal toxicity, swollen lymphnodes, dizzy spells, hair loss and hormone and vitamin deficiencies. Patrick says she noticed a change within hours of having the implants removed.

“The condition that is not universally recognized is called breast implant illness,” Patrick wrote. “Leave it up to the good folks at these drug companies who are selling them to say they are safe. Look it up if you are struggling or know someone that is. The common denominator is you have conditions that can’t be resolved. For me this is true. I have tried 3 drs and 6-8 levels of thyroid meds, a 90 day gut protocol, and chelation to get rid of heavy metals and up to 30 pills a day…. with no resolution. I haven’t felt or looked any different.”

Patrick said she is hopeful that sharing her story can help at least one person who has dealt with similar issues.

Patrick stepped away from racing in 2018. She is the only female driver to win an IndyCar Series race and the most successful woman in American open-wheel racing history,