Family shares update on Ashton Torgerson following terrifying crash

The driver who was involved in a terrifying crash at the Chili Bowl Nationals on Wednesday night appears to be on the road to recovery, according to the latest update from his family.

Ashton Torgerson suffered serious injuries at the Wednesday preliminary race of the Chili Bowl Nationals when he was ejected from his car after it flipped several times. The 16-year-old’s family offered an update on Thursday morning.

@_Torgerson02 update .. Ashton has been resting, CT came back with some blood in the brain so the Dr's are gonna keep an eye on that. Dr's are amazed that he is doing so well..the support from every in amazing @Rico_Abreu you are an amazing man..thank you for checking on him pic.twitter.com/1N61ZxWMUz — Torgerson Racing (@torgersonracing) January 12, 2023

Ricky Abreu is the driver who won the race. He expressed concern for Torgerson after the victory and apparently called Torgerson’s family to check on his fellow driver.

Torgerson’s crash occurred on the 11th lap. You can see the video below, but beware that it could be disturbing:

Torgerson’s family said on Wednesday night that Ashton had “passed back, neck tests” and the first thing he asked was what place he was in.

The Chili Bowl Nationals is the biggest midget racing event of the year. It was the first midget race of Torgerson’s young career. He spoke beforehand about how nervous and excited he was for it.

UDPB: Ashton Torgerson (@_Torgerson02) is sitting on the front row tonight of the Chili Bowl Nationals Wednesday prelim. He's 16 years old and this is his first time racing a midget in his life. #ChiliBowl2023 pic.twitter.com/xq6djWqR4f — Always Race Day (@AlwaysRaceDay) January 12, 2023

Hopefully Torgerson makes a full and speedy recovery.