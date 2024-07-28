George Russell gets disqualified after initial win at Belgium Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was declared the winner of Sunday’s Belgium Grand Prix after George Russell was disqualified due to weight.

Russell had utilized a 1-stop strategy to fend off both Hamilton and Oscar Piastri on the final lap to win the race. However, it was announced after the race that Russell’s car was 1.5 kg underweight, resulting in a disqualification and victory for Russell’s Mercedes teammate, Hamilton.

Despite the setback for Russell, Mercedes has now been able to secure podium finishes in three of the last four races.

Max Verstappen, who had initially qualified first, took a 10-place grid penalty due to exceeding the number of allowable power units and finished 4th. By holding off Lando Norris, who finished 6th, Verstappen was able to extend his lead in the drivers championship by two points going into the summer break. Sergio Perez, who started 2nd on the grid finished 7th, but was able to steal an extra point from Norris by pitting on the last lap and recording the fastest lap of the day.

With Mercedes seemingly regaining its previous dominant form and Red Bull losing its luster, the race for the constructors and possibly the drivers championship, may seem up for grabs in the 2nd half of the season. However, from a mathematical standpoint, if Red Bull continues to make small gains as they did in Belgium, they may manage to secure both championships as McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari battle it out on the grid for points and keep each other from gaining on the lead Red Bull had established at the beginning of the season.