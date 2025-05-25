Indy 500 has incredible tribute to US Army

The Indy 500 was held on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana, and it began with an awesome tribute to the United States Army.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army being established on June 14, 1775. With the Indy 500 being held annually on Memorial Day Weekend, a special tribute was planned for the U.S. Army at the start of the race.

Two Apache helicopters flew around the track hovering over the field during the pace lap:

A pace lap for America with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/xytDqWSIjs — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 25, 2025

The Indy 500 announced the plans before the race and dubbed the tribute the “Pace Lap for America.”

Sunday’s race was the 109th edition of the Indy 500. American driver Josef Newgarden is the back-to-back defending champion at the event.