Video: Kyle Larson lost Saturday’s NASCAR race in the most crushing way

June 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

Kyle Larson crash

NASCAR produces its share of dramatic finishes and last-lap drama, but Saturday’s race did it in a way you wouldn’t normally expect.

Kyle Larson appeared to have the Pocono Organics CBD 325 effectively wrapped up on the final lap, a full second ahead of second-placed Alex Bowman. Essentially, all he had to do was drive a safe, incident-free lap and the victory would be his. It was such a done deal that the broadcast was already singing his praises.

Then, heading into the final turn of the entire race, Larson’s left front tire went flat and he slammed into the wall, allowing Bowman to win the race and several other drivers to pass Larson as well.

Larson was going for his fourth straight victory, too. That’s just a brutal way to lose a race.

If it’s any consolation, Larson has been in worse accidents. Probably nothing more ill-timed, though.

