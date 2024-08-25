Lando Norris wins Dutch Grand Prix

Lando Norris won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday in what was the first race after the F1 summer break, showing McLaren is still the fastest car on the paddock.

LANDO NORRIS WINS AT ZANDVOORT!!! 🏆 That was some drive from our TWO-TIME GRAND PRIX WINNER! 👏 @LandoNorris#DutchGP 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/lVgwS06JGy — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 25, 2024

Despite taking the lead on the opening lap, Max Verstappen was not able to maintain pace with Norris and was eventually passed on the 18th lap. Without the pace to challenge McLaren, Verstappen was able to salvage a second-place podium for his 200th race.

Rounding out the podium was Charles Leclerc, who was able to hold off fourth-place finisher Oscar Piastri.

Checo Perez qualified fifth in the race but finished sixth.

With only 9 races left, Red Bull is in danger of falling out of first place in the the constructors’ championship next week in Spain. Red Bull has maintained a lead in the constructors’ championship for four years. In the drivers’ championship, Verstappen still maintains a sizable lead over Norris.

Although a possibility remains for McLaren to steal both the driver’s and constructors’ championship in 2024, it seems unlikely if Verstappen is able to continue to find his way onto to podium every weekend. Additionally, Red Bull may be able to find additional pace through upgrades made over the remaining races.