Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025

February 1, 2024
by Sam Ahn
Lewis Hamilton at a press conference

Oct 20, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain (right) is interviewed after Hamilton takes the pole position during qualifying for the Unites States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton is making a major move.

Despite signing a two-year contract extension with Mercedes last year, Hamilton will exercise his release option and formally join Ferrari in 2025. Ferrari announced the news on Thursday.

Hamilton has won 7 world championships, which ties him with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher. Hamilton will attempt to bring Ferrari its first title since 2007.

Carlos Sainz will now be without a seat and looking for his fifth team. It is widely believed that he will be joining Audi’s new team in 2026.

Following Hamilton’s surprising exit, Mercedes will also have to look for a new driver to pair with George Russell.

With a full season still ahead, it is still too early to know who will be replacing Hamilton. However, early predictions are Alex Albon of Williams, Sainz if he is unable to work out a deal with Audi, and Estabon Ocon could end up with Mercedes.

Before leaving for Ferrari, Hamilton will attempt to unseat defending champion Max Verstappen one last time as a driver for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton
