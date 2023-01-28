Martin Truex Jr. makes big personal announcement

Martin Truex Jr. announced some big personal news via Instagram on Friday.

The 42-year-old said on his Instagram Story that he and his longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex have broken up.

“To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting Sherry moving forward. I would ask that you respect our privacy as there will be no further comment about this matter,” Truex said in his statement.

To those who don’t have Instagram pic.twitter.com/3WuxhtIBTv — Renie (@Truex56fan) January 28, 2023

Truex and Pollex have been together since 2005. Pollex was diagnosed with Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer in 2014. She has been battling cancer ever since.

“I had a less than 30% chance of surviving five years. As I continue to battle my own illness in my eighth year – I’m back in weekly chemotherapy now – it still motivates me everyday,” Pollex said to Forbes for a story in November 2022.

Together, the two have raised money to fight ovarian cancer and pediatric cancer.

In a July 2022 story by The Athletic, Pollex said that her cancer had spread to her right lung, diaphragm and parts of her lymph nodes.

Truex is entering his fifth season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He won the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship.