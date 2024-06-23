Max Verstappen wins Spanish GP for fourth time

Max Verstappen may not have been able to secure the pole position for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, but that didn’t keep him from winning the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Verstappen overtook George Russell on the second lap and never looked back securing his 4th win at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Finishing behind Verstappen was Lando Norris, who despite securing pole position, spent most of the race battling both Mercedes drivers after dropping two spots on the opening lap. Norris now stands in second place in the drivers championships. With more than a dozen races remaining, Norris and McLaren have established themselves as Red Bull’s main competition in 2024.

In addition to McLaren, Mercedes seems to have finally assembled the correct combination of upgrades to challenge for podiums. Continuing on their success in Canada, Lewis Hamilton finished third, securing his first podium of 2024. Russell finished fourth.

In stark contrast to Mercedes and McLaren, Ferrari seems to have lost a step since Monaco, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing 4th and 5th respectively.

Next up in grueling schedule of three consecutive races is the Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull’s home race.