Michael Jordan shares awesome moment with Tyler Reddick’s son after Talladega win

Tyler Reddick on Sunday gave his boss Michael Jordan a moment to remember with a 23XI Racing win at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. The Chicago Bulls icon returned the favor with Reddick’s young son.

Reddick emerged through the wreckage during the final lap of the Geico 500 to notch his sixth NASCAR Cup Series win.

Jordan, who co-owns 23XI Racing with NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, was beyond ecstatic about his team’s victory. It was the first team win Jordan was able to witness in person (video here).

The 6-time NBA champion was all smiles in victory lane as he shared a priceless moment with Reddick’s young son Beau.

Michael Jordan with Tyler Reddick’s son after his dad’s win at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/h6i7FCXEeT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 21, 2024

Uncle MJ! pic.twitter.com/gnO94jAg32 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 21, 2024

Reddick was running fifth on the last lap leading into the track’s final turn. Redick’s No. 45 Camry stayed on the high side as then-race leaders Michael McDowell and Brad Keselowski jockeyed for position.

McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports stonewalled his RFK Racing challenger as the front group neared the finish line. The two Ford Mustang Dark Horse cars made contact and slowed down, which left a lane open for Reddick to zip through and win.

Reddick was in perfect position to take advantage of the chaos behind him as “The Big One” shook up the field.

Reddick’s victory — his first this season — was the sixth for 23XI Racing since the team debuted at the 2021 Daytona 500. The 28-year-old was 0.208 seconds ahead of Kaselowski, who finished in second. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Noah Gragson ended up third, while McDowell fell to 31st.

