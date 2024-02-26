 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 25, 2024

Ambetter Health 400 ends with incredible three-wide photo finish

February 25, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read

NASCAR photo finish

Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway already delivered what might be the finish of the year in NASCAR.

Sunday’s race ended with a three-wide photo finish, as Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch all crossed the finish line at virtually the same time. Suarez ultimately was declared the winner in the third-closest finish in Cup Series history.

Still shots, as well as the camera mounted at the finish line, showed just how close it was. Suarez won by a matter of inches ahead of Blaney, and he was declared the winner by 0.003 seconds.

NASCAR delivers its share of photo finishes, but rarely are they as close as this. They almost never involve a third car, either, so this truly had everything.

Suarez missed the playoffs last year, so this was a huge victory for him. It won’t matter at all that it was by less than a tenth of a second.

Article Tags

Daniel SuarezNASCAR
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus