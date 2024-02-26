Ambetter Health 400 ends with incredible three-wide photo finish

Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway already delivered what might be the finish of the year in NASCAR.

Sunday’s race ended with a three-wide photo finish, as Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch all crossed the finish line at virtually the same time. Suarez ultimately was declared the winner in the third-closest finish in Cup Series history.

Three-wide finish! The 3rd closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history pic.twitter.com/OlkLezzGgV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 26, 2024

Still shots, as well as the camera mounted at the finish line, showed just how close it was. Suarez won by a matter of inches ahead of Blaney, and he was declared the winner by 0.003 seconds.

Photo finish at Atlanta! 🏁 DANIEL SUAREZ WINS BY 0.003 SECONDS.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/UVgrniZmm7 — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) February 26, 2024

NASCAR delivers its share of photo finishes, but rarely are they as close as this. They almost never involve a third car, either, so this truly had everything.

Suarez missed the playoffs last year, so this was a huge victory for him. It won’t matter at all that it was by less than a tenth of a second.