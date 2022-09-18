Multiple NASCAR drivers had the exact same problem at Bristol

Multiple NASCAR drivers had the exact same problem during Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

Three Toyotas had problems with power steering during the race. Those drivers included Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr.

Aric Almirola, Ty Dillon, Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe were others who experienced steering problems during the race.

Briscoe somehow finished 14th. He said his steering went out around lap 3 or 4, but he finished the race without it.

“I didn’t have it the whole race. My arms are smoked,” Briscoe said after the race.

Alex Bowman also lost steering midway through the race. His No. 48 Chevrolet wasn’t able to finish due to an accident.

What led to so many steering issues in the race? There was some speculation that the unforgiving concrete track was tough on the NextGen cars. Another speculated issue is that the power steering fluid was getting too hot for some cars, which may have led to blown seals.