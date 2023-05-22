NASCAR makes decision on discipline over Bubba Wallace’s obscene gesture

NASCAR has made a decision regarding Bubba Wallace’s obscene gesture.

Wallace was seen flipping his middle finger prior to an interview with FOX reporter Jamie Little after Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. Wallace was moving his left hand around his collar and briefly flipped the bird before talking with Little.

Who was this directed to?? pic.twitter.com/cwPCOGB2nI — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) May 22, 2023

NASCAR looked into the gesture and decided not to discipline the 23XI Racing driver.

Bubba Wallace won't be penalized for flipping the bird on pit road after the race. It is NASCAR's understanding he was gesturing to a friend and while inappropriate, it wasn't done malicious. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 22, 2023

FOX Bob Pockrass said that NASCAR looked into it and believes Wallace was “gesturing to a friend” in a non-malicious way.

There has been some precedent in NASCAR for a fine and penalty for the use of a middle finger. In 2005, Shane Hmiel was fined and docked 25 points for flipping the bird to Dale Jarrett. There will be no such penalty for Wallace, whose No. 23 Toyota finished second in the All-Star Race.