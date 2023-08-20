Bubba Wallace reveals which driver gave him helpful advice before Watkins Glen

Bubba Wallace posted a solid result in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, and he shouted out an IndyCar driver for helping him ahead of the race.

Wallace was in his head ahead of the race because it was taking place on the 2.45-mile road course at Watkins Glen. Road courses are not Wallace’s best environment, though he has run pretty well on them this season.

Ahead of the race, Wallace spoke with six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, who helped Wallace mentally prepare.

“Shout out to Scott Dixon. I actually talked to him this morning about the mental piece of it. It’s hard when you climb in on a road course race and you tell yourself that you’re going to crash or that you’re going to suck. But when you tell yourself that every time, and he basically told me to shut the he– up, and I’m here for a reason, and trust in myself and believe in myself. This is what can happen. I don’t think I had one lap where I said I was going to suck, so that’s good,” Wallace said.

Dixon’s advice helped. A more confident Wallace finished the race in 12th.

The No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing now leads Ty Gibbs by 32 points for the final playoff spot.