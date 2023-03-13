Fans wondering what Bubba Wallace did with Danica Patrick at end of interview



Bubba Wallace left some wondering what was going on at the end of an interview he conducted with FOX announcers including Danica Patrick on Sunday.

Wallace was interviewed by FOX announcers Chris Myers, Clint Bowyer and Patrick ahead of the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway. At the end of the interview, Wallace patted Patrick on the back, shook hands with Bowyer, and then reached behind Patrick, whose left arm appeared to get hooked.

The placement of Wallace’s right hand left some wondering what happened.

While things looked bad from the TV angle viewers had, it seemed like Wallace may have been repositioning something on Patrick’s back, like a wireless microphone transmitter that usually clips on someone’s waist and out of the viewer’s sight.

Patrick did seem to have a bit of a stunned reaction, but it didn’t seem like anything inappropriate was going on as some suspected.

Patrick was completing a 2-race stint as a guest announcer for FOX. Tony Stewart served as a guest commentator at Fontana and Atlanta, while Patrick did Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Wallace finished 14th in the race driving the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing.