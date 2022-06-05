Fans were so frustrated with FOX’s shot of Samantha Busch on final lap

NASCAR fans were so frustrated with FOX for jamming a shot of Kyle Busch’s wife into the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday in St. Louis.

Joey Logano held off Busch’s passing attempts and took home the checkered flag for his second win of the Cup season. As Busch was running second and making a passing attempt towards the end of the final restart, FOX showed Samantha cheering on her husband.

Many fans didn’t care for the shot of Samantha while they were trying to watch the final lap of the race.

Of course @NASCARONFOX has to have a split screen to show Samantha Busch 🤮 — Brian (@BJones23199) June 5, 2022

Please get Samantha Busch off my screen #NASCAR — Aneil (@realdealAneil) June 5, 2022

WE DONT CARE ABOUT THE SAMANTHA BUSCH CAM — Isaac (@GunSlinger98603) June 5, 2022

Fox broadcast is so bad. Why we watching Samantha Busch on last lap! — insaiyan (@Gillacticos) June 5, 2022

Busch did his best to try and pass Logano, but he was unsuccessful.

Still, thanks to his second-place finish, Busch is now second in the Cup standings, which should please Samantha.