Kyle Busch could not do celebratory burnout at Talladega for interesting reason

April 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kyle Busch in a hat

Feb 15, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) speaks to the media at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch was lucky enough to win the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, but he wasn’t able to celebrate with the traditional burnout. There’s an interesting reason for that.

Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro was low on fuel over the final laps, but his Richard Childress Racing team decided to try to push for the win. The gamble paid off as Busch was able to capture the checkered flag. However, his No. 8 Chevrolet shut off during his burnout because it ran out of fuel.

You can see in this fan-shot video how the No. 8 shut off a few seconds into the burnout.

Busch said after the race that the No. 8 team winning the Cup Series race at Fontana gave them the confidence to push forward and risk that they wouldn’t run out of fuel.

“We were sweating it on being close but I thought back to Fontana and we have a win, so we had to take the gamble and go for it,” Busch said after the race.

Busch was able to secure the win by avoiding much of the trouble that happened on a last-lap crash that took out Bubba Wallace and several other drivers.

This is the second Cup Series win for Busch in his new car and his fifth top-10 finish in 10 races.

