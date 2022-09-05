Kyle Busch disgusted after engine breaks at Darlington

Kyle Busch was absolutely disgusted after his engine broke during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington.

Busch led for 155 laps during the Cook Out Southern 500 and was in first after a caution. Then, with 24 laps to go, Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry started to smoke because the engine blew up.

Kyle Busch's motor blows up! WHAT IS THIS #NASCARPlayoffs OPENER!? pic.twitter.com/WS4NWrUHOv — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 5, 2022

Instead of likely winning the playoff race, Busch had to settle for a gut-wrenching 30th-place finish.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was absolutely beside himself with disgust after his engine broke.

"The sun will come up tomorrow." Kyle Busch was frustrated after his engine failed while leading inside 30 laps to go, but will look to rebound in Kansas. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/jfKXuy5AGF — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 5, 2022

“Engine broke. Just unfortunate circumstances for us tonight, the guys did a great job. Real proud of the effort … They’ve dug in, they’ve never given up, just had a great car and nothing to show for it. That’s what I hate about it,” Busch said.

The 37-year-old driver was almost emotionless as he spoke with reporters.

“The sun will come up tomorrow,” is all he could say.

Busch was one of several drivers to have disappointing finishes at the Cook Out Southern 500. Busch’s JGR teammate Martin Truex Jr. saw his race end prematurely due to mechanical issues. Chase Elliott was knocked out with a crash. Kevin Harvick’s car caught fire. Erik Jones won by outlasting everyone.