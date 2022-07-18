Martin Truex Jr. shares what went wrong in New Hampshire

Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth in Sunday’s Ambetter 301 at Loudon, New Hampshire, but he was disappointed with his finish. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota shared after the race where things went wrong.

Truex Jr. believes the decision to change only two tires after his last pit stop hurt his car.

“Just didn’t have anything to go forward on two tires,” Truex Jr. vented after the race. “The car absolutely hated it. It was nothing like it had been all day long. Couldn’t go anywhere. Just had to ride it out and get what we could out of it.”

Truex Jr. was asked by the media what he thought about the decision.

“That was wrong obviously, in hindsight. But what are you going to do?”

Truex Jr. led the first 95 laps of the race and 172 overall. He won two stages. Yet he was unable to win the race after getting stuck in traffic and not being able to emerge.

Truex Jr.’s career issues at Loudon continue. He has led there for 917 laps during his career but not won at the track.

Despite being fourth in the season standings, Truex Jr. is now on the playoff cutline.