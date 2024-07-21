Oscar Piastri wins Hungarian Grand Prix for first career F1 victory

Oscar Piastri won the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday for the first Formula One victory of the young racer’s career.

The win was not without controversy, as Lando Norris was leading the race after he undercut his teammate. However, following team orders, Norris allowed Piastri to pass, which resulted in a 1-2 finish for McLaren.

As a result of the double podium, McLaren now only trails Red Bull by 51 points in the Constructors’ Championship. Additionally, Norris was able to narrow Max Verstappen’s lead to 96 points in the Drivers’ Championship after Verstappen’s clash with Lewis Hamilton resulted in him dropping two spots and finishing fifth.

VERSTAPPEN 💥 HAMILTON A big hit which sent the Red Bull flying and ultimately ended the fight for P3 🥉#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/I7K2Nu5sgG — Formula 1 (@F1) July 21, 2024

With only the Belgium Grand Prix left before the summer break, Red Bull will have a lot of work to do if they want to maintain their lead in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship. Despite rolling out several upgrades for the Hungarian Grand Prix, Red Bull still lacked pace and seemed to be the second-fastest car behind McLaren this weekend.