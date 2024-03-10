Red Bull Racing’s dominance continues in Saudi Arabia

Red Bull Racing’s dominant season continued with another 1-2 finish for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

To put the team’s dominance in perspective, Verstappen has now secured nine consecutive P1 finishes for Red Bull. Perez cleared Charles Leclerc, who finished 3rd, by 18 seconds despite being assessed a 5-second penalty for an unsafe pit maneuver.

Rounding out the top five were: Oscar Piastri of McLaren and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, who both rebounded to have better showing in Saudi Arabia.

In a pleasant surprise for Ferrari, rookie driver Oliver Bearman finished 7th in his F1 debut and was able to secure some points for Ferrari, despite being called up last minute due to Carlos Sainz being diagnosed with appendicitis after Thursday’s final practice season.

Next up is the Australian Grand Prix. Will another team be able step up to unseat Red Bull or will Red Bull continue to distance themselves from the rest of the paddock as they did in 2023?