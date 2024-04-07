Red Bull returns to form with 1-2 finish at Suzuka

After an uncharacteristic down week in Australia, Red Bull returned to its dominant form with a 1-2 finish at the Suzuki Circuit at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The 1-2 finish by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, respectively, for Red Bull created a scenario now where for the first time in F1, the same constructor has claimed a 1-2 finish 4 weeks in a row — 3 by Red Bull and 1 by Ferrari.

Rounding out the podium was Carlos Sainz, who has now claimed a podium spot in all races he has driven except for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he was forced to sit out due to appendicitis.

Not to be forgotten, Red Bull sister team Visa Cash App Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda was able to finishing in the top 10 and get a point in his home race, despite his teammate Daniel Ricciardo getting tangled with Alex Albon and crashing out on the opening lap.

Despite Red Bull’s lead in the constructor’s championship previously dipping to only 4 points, their lead has now widened to 21 points. And in an another impressive feat, Red Bull has not surrendered this lead since the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix.