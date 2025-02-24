Rival drivers were furious with Carson Hocevar after controversial moves

Carson Hocevar scored a career-best finish on Sunday at the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta, but his aggressive tactics did not make him many friends on the track.

Hocevar spun out one driver and threatened a few more during Sunday’s race, leading to a few heated discussions after the checkered flag. While trying to make a move with 27 laps to go, Hocevar bumped into Ryan Blaney and sent the No. 12 car spinning out. Blaney was furious with the move, as captured by radio communications.

“He’s just a moron. He just runs right in the back of you. He has zero idea of where to bump somebody, where not to,” Blaney said of Hocevar.

After the race, both Blaney and Ross Chastain waited to confront Hocevar.

Hocevar courted further controversy when he tried to make a push for the win in an overtime finish. In doing so, he pushed Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota ahead of fellow Chevy driver Kyle Larson, and the caution flag came out before Hocevar had the chance to overtake Bell.

In his post-race interview, Hocevar actually apologized to Larson and owner Rick Hendrick for the move, and admitted he had some things to clean up.

“First off, apologies to Larson and HMS, Mr. H. They help us out a lot,” Hocevar said. “I didn’t realize we weren’t racing back to the line. The last two nights were kind of that way, and I hit the 20 to get him out of the way and fill middle. A little bit longer and maybe we win the race.

“There’s some stuff I’ve got to learn and clean up a little bit, but I feel like we put ourselves in the perfect opportunity to try and win a race. I’ve never had that opportunity really before, especially not at a superspeedway.”

Hocevar did look like he had a real chance at a win had the caution flag not come out when it did. Fans might appreciate his aggressive style and point out that he is trying to win a race, which he has never done before at the Cup Series level. Still, his fellow drivers clearly did not appreciate some of his moves.

This marks Hocevar’s second full season in the Cup Series. He finished 21st last season and won Rookie of the Year honors.