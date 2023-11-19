Sergio Perez secures 2nd place in Drivers’ Championship

Sergio Perez was finally able to secure 2nd place in the Formula One drivers’ championship.

Charles Leclerc overtook Perez for second place on the final lap of what was a wild finish at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday.

Charles Leclerc just fully sent it for his last-lap overtake on Sergio Perez at the Las Vegas GP 🔥 He carried so much speed into the braking zone. Really hope we get Charles battling at the front more often in 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZmKs8M6BOS — Dan’s DRS Zone (@F1GuyDan) November 19, 2023

Even with the 3rd-place finish on Sunday, Perez was able to secure enough points to lock up 2nd place in the drivers’ championship. He finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who finished 7th in Las Vegas.

Adding to Red Bull’s success, Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which not only ties him for 53 career wins with Sebastian Vettel but also extends his record for wins in a season to 18. The finish was the first 1-2 finish in the drivers’ championship for Red Bull Racing.

Despite the thrilling race, the weekend was not without controversy. F1 fans filed a class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix over the handling of refunds for a practice that was canceled. The session was canceled after Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari was damaged when he drove over a valve cover.

With the final race of the week next week in Abu Dhabi, the Constructors’ Championship still remains competitive. Mercedes leads Ferrari by only 4 points for 2nd place while McLaren has only an 11-point lead over Aston Martin for 4th place.