Tire goes flying over grandstand after Kyle Kirkwood crash

A tire went flying over the grandstand after a crash involving Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood during the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Rosenqvist’s No. 6 Chevrolet went into the wall with 16 laps to go and slid across the track and started to spin. Kirkwood was unable to avoid Rosenqvist and ended up clipping the No. 6. Kirkwood’s left rear tire went flying into the air, over the barrier, and went to the left of the grandstand.

The Indy 500 was red-flagged after a crash involving Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood. A tire flew over the stands and into the parking lot where it hit a parked car. Both drivers were okay and there were no apparent fan injuries after the incident. pic.twitter.com/FOjadYJ9DR — ESPN (@espn) May 28, 2023

Kyle Kirkwood has been cleared and released after this vicious wreck in the #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/hWnInQsRKU — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 28, 2023

Kirkwood then hit the wall and flipped. The in-car video is pretty terrifying.

Replay shows the tire cleared the grandstands and did not land where fans were sitting. Thank God. Kirkwood and Rosenqvist are both okay and out of their cars. In-car view of Kirkwood sliding with sparks flying is terrifying… — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) May 28, 2023

Here is an overhead camera look:

Overhead cam shows the tire slamming off a car in the lot beside the Turn 2 suite. That was LUCKY. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/8T5k0dQeqz — Chad Willis (@ChadWillis) May 28, 2023

The crash brought out the red flag.

NBC reported that the tire did not hit anybody after flying past the grandstand. They said there were no reported injuries.