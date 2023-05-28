 Skip to main content
Tire goes flying over grandstand after Kyle Kirkwood crash

May 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kyle Kirkwood car flipped

A tire went flying over the grandstand after a crash involving Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood during the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Rosenqvist’s No. 6 Chevrolet went into the wall with 16 laps to go and slid across the track and started to spin. Kirkwood was unable to avoid Rosenqvist and ended up clipping the No. 6. Kirkwood’s left rear tire went flying into the air, over the barrier, and went to the left of the grandstand.

Kirkwood then hit the wall and flipped. The in-car video is pretty terrifying.

Here is an overhead camera look:

The crash brought out the red flag.

NBC reported that the tire did not hit anybody after flying past the grandstand. They said there were no reported injuries.

Felix RosenqvistKyle Kirkwood
