Photo of GOAT sports legends goes viral at Miami Grand Prix

The first ever Miami Grand Prix took place on Sunday, and it was one of the biggest sporting events of the calendar year. There were countless celebrities and athletes in attendance, and one photo in particular set the internet ablaze.

Tom Brady shared a photo on Twitter that showed him hanging out with Michael Jordan, David Beckham and Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton, who took part in the race.

The photo generated a huge buzz.

Brady, Beckham, Jordan & Hamilton. Best law firm you’ve never heard of. https://t.co/nperinWt6q — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) May 8, 2022

Brady and Jordan shared a big hug before the photo was taken. Brady posted the video on his Instagram story and called M.J. “the real (GOAT).”

Tom Brady & Michael Jordan 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/2hWzNvtkqo — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) May 8, 2022

The Miami Grand Prix was such a big event that Brady skipped his big Kentucky Derby trip to attend it. Hard Rock Stadium was certainly the place to be on Sunday.